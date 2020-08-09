Smith, who delivered a two-run pinch-hit single in the second game of a doubleheader against the Yankees on Saturday, has logged just two plate appearances and appeared in four games this season.

The veteran backstop remains firmly behind Mike Zunino and Michael Perez on the depth chart, relegating him to just in-game appearances thus far. Smith also spent time on the COVID-19 injured list for 24 hours last weekend as a precaution after displaying some minor virus symptoms, but he quickly produced two negative tests to clear the protocol. Despite his inactivity thus far, Smith serves as solid insurance at catcher, given he's been a serviceable hitter in past stops and Zunino continues to struggle with a .100/.206/.233 line entering Sunday's action.