Smith agreed Monday with the Rays on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Tampa Bay dropped Smith from its 40-man roster earlier this offseason, but the backstop will still get the opportunity to compete for a job with the big club this spring. He'll be battling Mike Zunino and offseason pickups Francisco Mejia and Joe Odom for one of the Rays' two catching spots.