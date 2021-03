Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that Smith has made a full recovery from the back injury that resulted in him being scratched from the lineup ahead of a Grapefruit League game last weekend against the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Smith needed only a couple of days of rest to move past what was apparently a minor back issue. Cash said Smith would enter Tuesday's rematch with Boston as a reserve before starting behind the plate Thursday versus Atlanta.