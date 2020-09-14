Smith went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.

The veteran backstop gave fellow catcher Michael Perez a breather Sunday and made good use of the opportunity, slugging a 426-foot shot to left field with Willy Adames aboard in the fourth. Smith has now appeared in seven September games (five starts) while helping put behind the dish in the absence of Mike Zunino (oblique), but he could well head back to the alternate training site in Port Charlotte once the latter jumps back into action.