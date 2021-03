Smith entered Tuesday's Grapefruit League win over the Red Sox as a pinch hitter and went 2-for-2 with a two-run single and a double.

The veteran backstop played in the Rays' Grapefruit League opener on Feb. 28, but he hadn't seen any game action again prior to Tuesday due to back tightness. However, Smith clearly didn't have any rust in his return and is now 3-for-4 with three RBI overall in his first pair of exhibition contests.