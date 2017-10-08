Gadea (elbow) was activated from the disabled list and outrighted to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gadea has been hurt since spring and didn't have the chance to play this season. The 22-year-old will aim to get back in action during the 2018 campaign. Gadea last played at Low-A Clinton in 2016 as a member of the Mariners organization. Over 10 games (68.2 innings), he posted a 2.36 ERA and 1.02 WHIP.