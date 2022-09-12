The Rays selected Herget's contract from Triple-A Durham on Monday.
He'll provide the Rays with some reinforcement in the bullpen for their four-game series in Toronto with Brooks Raley (personal) unavailable after landing on the restricted list and with Ryan Yarbrough likely down for the next few days following a five-inning relief appearance in Sunday's loss to the Yankees. Herget has primarily served as a starter for Durham this season, logging a 2.55 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 92:14 K:BB across 91.2 innings.