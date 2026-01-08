Kelly agreed to a one-year, $925,000 contract with the Rays on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kelly missed more than a month toward the start of the 2025 season due to a glute strain and struggled to be effective on the mound after returning, finishing the year with a 5.90 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 39.2 frames. He'll take just a $149,000 pay raise as a result and will likely be limited to middle-relief duty until he recaptures his previous form.