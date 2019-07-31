Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Activated and starting Wednesday
Kiermaier (thumb) was activated off the 10-day injured list as expected Wednesday and will bat sixth and play center field against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier required just a minimum-length stay on the injured list with a sprained left thumb. Joey Wendle was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Expected back Wednesday•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Plays full game in outfield•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Impressive in first rehab game•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: DH in first rehab game•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Could return when first eligible•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Short rehab assignment expected•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Deadline roundup: Aguilar moved
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...