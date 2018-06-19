Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Activated Tuesday, starting in center field
Kiermaier (thumb) was activated from the 60-day disabled list and is starting in center field Tuesday against the Astros, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
As expected, Kiermaier is back with the Rays after spending more than two months on the shelf with a torn ligament in his thumb. He'll immediately reclaim his role as the team's everyday center fielder, hitting leadoff against Justin Verlander in his first game back. Prior to landing on the disabled list, Kiermaier hit just .153/.250/.233 with a stolen base in 12 games. In a corresponding roster move, Rob Refsnyder was designated for assignment following Monday's game.
