Kiermaier went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Braves on Tuesday.

The defensive-minded outfielder may be starting to heat up at the plate after a slow start, as he's now hit safely in three straight games following an 0-for-7 tally over the Rays' first two contests of the season. Kiermaier has always been a speed threat when getting on base, but he's typically been unable to establish a consistent presence in that regard; the Platinum Glove outfielder came into 2020 with sub-.300 OBPs in back-to-back seasons after topping out in that category with a .338 figure back in 2017.