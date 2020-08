Kiermaier (foot) is still sore Tuesday but will be available off the bench against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier left Monday's game after being hit by a pitch on the right foot and is still dealing with some swelling. While he isn't starting Tuesday against lefty Tommy Milone, his availability off the bench suggests that he could return to the lineup sooner rather than later. Manuel Margot is starting in center field Tuesday.