Kiermaier (back) is available off the bench for Sunday's game against the Indians. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier remains a bit sore after aggravating his ongoing back issue Saturday, but said he "feels a little bit better today." The 28-year-old is looking to return to the lineup Monday at Toronto, but he remains firmly in the day-to-day category for now.

