Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Avoids damage to ribs
Kiermaier was removed from Sunday's game against the Orioles due to a left rib cage contusion, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The injury stemmed from Kiermaier colliding with the wall while tracking a DJ Stewart flyball in the fifth inning that ultimately went for a double. Kiermaier, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI before departing, underwent X-rays after departing, which returned negative. The Rays are viewing Kiermaier as day-to-day and are hopeful he'll be ready to return to the lineup for Tuesday's series opener versus the Astros, per Topkin.
