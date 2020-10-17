site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Back in action
RotoWire Staff
Kiermaier (hand) will bat ninth as the center fielder in Game 7 of the ALCS against the Astros on Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Kiermaier sat for three straight games after getting hit in the hand by a pitch in Game 3. He's ready to go now for what could potentially be the Rays' final game of the season.
