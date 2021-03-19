Kiermaier (quad) is in the lineup for Friday's spring game against the Red Sox, according to Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network.
Kiermaier was expected to return to action Friday following a team off day, and he will do just that. He will man center field Friday and hit fifth in the Rays' batting order.
