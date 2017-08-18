Play

Kiermaier (hip) was activated from the DL and is in the lineup Friday against the Mariners, Scott Braun of the MLB Network reports.

As planned, Kiermaier is set to return to action Friday night. Prior to landing on the disabled list, Kiermaier had built a .258/.329/.408 line over 62 games.

