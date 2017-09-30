Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Back in action Saturday
Kiermaier (illness) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles.
Kiermaier rejoins the starting nine for the first time since Wednesday after dealing with an illness the past couple days. He will slide back into the leadoff spot while manning center field for Saturday's contest.
