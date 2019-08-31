Kiermaier (ribs) is starting in center field and hitting seventh Saturday against the Indians, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

As expected, Kiermaier is back in the starting nine Saturday after missing four games due to bruised ribs. The outfielder was struggling at the dish prior to suffering the injury, evidence by his .205/.227/.342 triple-slash across 19 games in August. He'll face right-hander Zach Plesac in his first game back.