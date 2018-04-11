Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Back in Wednesday's lineup
Kiermaier (foot) will play center field and bat second against the White Sox on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier missed the first two games of this series after fouling a ball off his foot against the Red Sox on Sunday, though he appears to be fully operational heading into the finale in Chicago. The outfielder will receive another day off Thursday before the Rays begin a series with Philadelphia, so Kiermaier should face no limitations moving forward if all goes according to plan Wednesday.
More News
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Still in boot, but expected to play Wednesday•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Foot feeling better but not starting•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: X-rays show no break•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Rejoins lineup Sunday•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Out with illness•
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...