Kiermaier (foot) will play center field and bat second against the White Sox on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier missed the first two games of this series after fouling a ball off his foot against the Red Sox on Sunday, though he appears to be fully operational heading into the finale in Chicago. The outfielder will receive another day off Thursday before the Rays begin a series with Philadelphia, so Kiermaier should face no limitations moving forward if all goes according to plan Wednesday.