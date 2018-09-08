Kiermaier went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in the Rays' 14-2 win over the Orioles on Friday.

Kiermaier owns a lowly .655 OPS for the season and previously missed two months with a torn ligament in his thumb, rendering him a disappointing investment on draft day. While most of his original owners have long since cut bait on the outfielder, Kiermaier looks like he might be worthy of scooping off the waiver wire if still available given his recent form. He's turned in multi-hit efforts in three of his last four starts, collecting four extra-base knocks (including three home runs) over that span.