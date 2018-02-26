Kiermaier occupied the leadoff spot for the Rays in Sunday's 5-4 Grapefruit League victory over the Twins, going hitless in three at-bats.

While he didn't find any success Sunday and stranded three runners on base, Kiermaier's usage atop the order is noteworthy nonetheless. It appears manager Kevin Cash is still exploring where Kiermaier fits best in Tampa Bay's lineup, as the outfielder previously slotted in as the No. 3 hitter in the Rays' exhibition opener Friday. So long as remains somewhere in the upper half of the order and avoids the extensive disabled-list stints that sidetracked his past two seasons, Kiermaier's blend of speed, on-base and bat-to-ball skills and emerging power should translate to quality across-the-board production.