Kiermaier is dealing with general body soreness and is expected to sit Sunday in addition to Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While manager Kevin Cash didn't point to any specific area of concern for the center fielder, Kiermaier himself noted that his left knee was sore after he made a sliding catch Friday. Given Cash's comments, however, that may not be the only issue for him, though he doesn't appear to be significantly hurt. Manuel Margot starts in his absence Saturday.