Kiermaier was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees due to a blister on his heel and will be held out of games for a day or two, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Guillermo Heredia slides over to center field in his absence, with Andrew Velazquez entering the lineup in right field. Kiermaier should have plenty of time to recover from the issue and be ready for Opening Day.

