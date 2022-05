Kiermaier went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs during Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Tigers.

The 32-year-old had only two hits over his past eight games, but he produced his first three-hit effort of the season Tuesday. Kiermaier has a .200/.250/.378 slash line with four home runs, 10 RBI, 13 runs and three stolen bases through 32 games.