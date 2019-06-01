Kiermaier went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday against the Twins.

Kiermaier launched his sixth home run of the season in the second inning, a two-run blast to center to give the Rays a 2-1 lead. The 29-year-old is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak, improving his batting average from .235 to .244 over that stretch.

