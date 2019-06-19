Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Benched against lefty
Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
The Rays are taking on a southpaw (CC Sabathia) in the series finale, so Kiermaier and fellow lefty hitter Joey Wendle will check out of the lineup. Kiermaier has remained productive through the first two-plus weeks of June, batting .274 with two home runs, 10 RBI, nine runs and three steals in 16 contests.
More News
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Rips three-bagger in win•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Makes noise as in-game replacement•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting against lefty•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Multi-RBI effort in win•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Resting in series finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...