Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

The Rays are taking on a southpaw (CC Sabathia) in the series finale, so Kiermaier and fellow lefty hitter Joey Wendle will check out of the lineup. Kiermaier has remained productive through the first two-plus weeks of June, batting .274 with two home runs, 10 RBI, nine runs and three steals in 16 contests.