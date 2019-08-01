Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Big night in return
Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Red Sox.
The center fielder returned to the lineup with a bang from his thumb injury, taking Rick Porcello deep in the second inning for his 11th homer of the season. Kiermaier is now slashing .251/.296/.442, a performance right in line with his career numbers, and he's closing in on playing in 100 games for the first time since 2016.
