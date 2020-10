Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs and three RBI during Wednesday's Game 3 win over the Yankees.

The 30-year-old gave Tampa Bay a comfortable lead during the fourth inning as he crushed a first-pitch curveball from Masahiro Tanaka 373 feet to right field. Kiermaier entered the contest 2-for-15 in the playoffs this year, but he had a pair of extra-base hits Thursday to help put the Rays ahead 2-1 in the five-game series.