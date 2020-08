Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

With southpaw James Paxton on the bump for New York, the lefty-hitting Kiermaier will take a seat for the series finale, paving the way for Manuel Margot to pick up a start in center field. Kiermaier had started the Rays' last six games, going 2-for-14 with five walks over that stretch.