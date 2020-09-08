Kiermaier went 2-for-3 with a double in a loss to the Nationals on Monday, his first multi-hit effort since Aug. 18.

Kiermaier is once again sporting a pedestrian average this season -- .238 -- but a career-high 13.6 percent walk rate has helped lead to a career-best .347 on-base percentage across 118 plate appearances. The Platinum Glove outfielder has now reached safely in six of his last seven starts, yet the amount of time between multi-hit efforts speaks to how infrequent true breakouts at the plate have been for him thus far.