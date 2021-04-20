Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles in a win over the Royals on Monday.

A third run also came home during a Kiermaier's at-bat even though he didn't receive credit for an RBI, as his seventh-inning fielder's choice helped Joey Wendle cross the plate. The night marked Kiermaier's first multi-hit effort of the campaign, as well as his first two RBI.