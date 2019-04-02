Kiermair went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, a double and four RBI in Monday's 7-1 victory over the Rockies.

It was Kiermaier's first long ball of the season and his first game without a strikeout. The 28-year-old is known more for his defense than offense, but if he stays healthy he's a sneaky 20/20 candidate.

