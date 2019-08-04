Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

As per usual, manager Kevin Cash will lean on a right-handed-heavy lineup to counter an opposing southpaw (Caleb Smith), resulting in the likes of Kiermaier, Austin Meadows, Eric Sogard and Ji-Man Choi all receiving the day off. Guillermo Heredia will replace Kiermaier in center field.