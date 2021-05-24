Kiermaier (eye) will start in center field and bat ninth Monday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier was held out of the lineup in Sunday's 6-4 win after he scratched his left eye a day earlier, but the 31-year-old felt well enough to check into the game in the late innings as a defensive replacement. With a righty (Trent Thornton) on the hill for Toronto in Monday's series finale, Kiermaier will slot back into his normal starting role in center field while Brett Phillips retreats to the bench.