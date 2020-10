Kiermaier (hand) won't start Wednesday in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Astros but could be available off the bench, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The X-rays on Kiermaier's hand came back negative after he was hit by a pitch Tuesday, but he'll be held out Wednesday as the Rays carry a 3-0 lead in the series. Manuel Margot will take over in center field Wednesday, leading off.