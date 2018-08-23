Kiermaier is hitting .357 (10-for-28) with four doubles, an RBI, a walk and a run over the 29 plate appearances encompassing his last seven games.

Those numbers factor in a 2-for-3 night against the Royals on Wednesday that included a double. Kiermaier's season average remains just below the Mendoza Line at .196, but his seven-game surge has already boosted that figure 21 points. The Gold Glove outfielder's season appears to have been derailed by an array of injuries that included an extensive absence due to thumb surgery, but recent returns are certainly encouraging.