Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Could return Tuesday
Kiermaier (thumb) will return to action Tuesday if a pregame workout Monday goes well, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Prior reports had Kiermaier set to return Friday, but it appears that he's closer to action than expected. The center fielder has been out since mid-April after tearing a ligament in his thumb. He's likely to immediately reclaim his full-time center field job upon his return, leaving the rest of the Rays' outfield picture uncertain. Mallex Smith and Carlos Gomez have started the most games out of Rays' outfielders recently, leaving them likely candidates to start most of the time once Kiermaier returns, cutting into the playing time of Johnny Field and Rob Refsnyder.
