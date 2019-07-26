Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Could return when first eligible
Manager Kevin Cash said Kiermaier (thumb) should "be really close" to being ready to return from the injured list when first eligible July 31, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier landed on the injured list over the weekend with a sprained left thumb, but it doesn't sound like his stay on the shelf will be an extended one. The outfielder resumed swinging Friday and could rejoin the Rays after a minimum stay on the shelf if he continues to progress without any setbacks.
