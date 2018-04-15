Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Phillies.

It's his first multi-hit performance of the season. Kiermaier's .143/.234/.214 slash line with 18 strikeouts through 11 games is well below expectations, but his defense will keep him in the lineup while he works his way out of his slump.

