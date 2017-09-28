Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Day off Thursday
Kiermaier is not in the lineup Thursday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier will receive a standard day off after starting the past five games, going 6-for-20 (.300 average) during those contests. In his place, Peter Bourjos will take over in center.
