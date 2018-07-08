Kiermaier is out of the Rays' lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets due to back tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays are viewing Kiermaier's injury as a day-to-day concern for now, though a trip to the disabled list is still within the realm of possibility if he fails to notice much improvement in the near future. Mallex Smith will pick up a start in center field for Kiermaier in the series finale.