Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Dealing with calf discomfort
Kiermaier said he felt discomfort in his right calf prior to Thursday's contest against the Twins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Kiermaier was still in the starting lineup Thusday, but exited in the first inning after making a diving catch. He doesn't expect the injury to be long-term, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss at least the first game of the team's weekend series against the Rangers.
