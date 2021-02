Coach Kevin Cash said Kiermaier will be limited during the first week of spring training games due to tightness in his hip, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The 30-year-old indicated only a couple days ago he was entering camp in good health, so it's a new injury for the veteran outfielder. It doesn't appear to be a serious injury, but Kiermaier will take it slow early in camp to help avoid any complications.