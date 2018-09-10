Kiermaier is not in the lineup Monday against the Indians due to an illness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This better explains Kiermaier's absence from Monday's lineup, as the outfielder is in the midst of a seven game hit streak. He should be considered day-to-day. Tommy Pham, Mallex Smith and Jake Bauers are starting from left to right in the outfield in this one.

