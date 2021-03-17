Kiermaier will be held out of Wednesday's spring game due to a tight quad, according to Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network.
Kiermaier is no stranger to injuries, but his latest one does not appear to be of much concern, as he is expected to return to the lineup after Thursday's team off day.
More News
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Delayed spring off to good start•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Ready for first action this spring•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: On track for Tuesday debut•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Faces live pitching again Tuesday•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Completes BP session•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Gets in pregame work•