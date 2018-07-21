Kiermaier, who exited Friday's 6-5 loss to the Marlins with right foot discomfort, revealed after the contest that he's dealing with a severe bone bruise, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier was removed in the fifth inning and indicated that he had been dealing with lingering pain in the foot since fouling a ball off it back on April 8, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The outfielder noted that the pain he felt Friday was the "worst" he has experienced this season, though he's optimistic that he'll only need to miss "a couple games" as a result of the setback. The Rays will evaluate Kiermaier on Saturday and determine if the 28-year-old requires a trip to the disabled list.