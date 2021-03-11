Kiermaier is 2-for-4 with an RBI over his first two Grapefruit League games.
Kiermaier's Grapefruit League debut was delayed until Tuesday due to some hip tightness, but the veteran outfielder has already started to make up for lost time. Kiermaier got things started with a 1-for-2, one-RBI effort versus the Red Sox in his first game, following it up with an identical batting line sans RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Twins.
More News
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Ready for first action this spring•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: On track for Tuesday debut•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Faces live pitching again Tuesday•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Completes BP session•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Gets in pregame work•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Dealing with hip tightness•