Kiermaier is 2-for-4 with an RBI over his first two Grapefruit League games.

Kiermaier's Grapefruit League debut was delayed until Tuesday due to some hip tightness, but the veteran outfielder has already started to make up for lost time. Kiermaier got things started with a 1-for-2, one-RBI effort versus the Red Sox in his first game, following it up with an identical batting line sans RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Twins.