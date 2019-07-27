Kiermaier (thumb) will DH Saturday and play nine innings in center field Sunday for High-A Charlotte, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Kiermaier is expected to return to the big leagues when first eligible July 31. With that being said, his rehab assignment will be a brief one. He will DH in his first assignment but will be heavily increasing his role the next day and moving forward in preparation for his arrival back with the Rays.