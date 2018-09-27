Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Diagnosed with hairline fracture
Kiermaier has been diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his right foot, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier suffered the injury after getting hit by a pitch in the first inning. While he was initially able to stay in the game, the outfielder was replaced by Austin Meadows prior to the fourth frame, and subsequent X-rays revealed the hairline fracture. While nothing has been confirmed at this point, this injury will prematurely end Kiermaier's season. He appeared in just 88 games this season due to multiple injuries, slashing .217/.282/.370 with seven homers and 10 stolen bases. Meadows figures to be the primary beneficiary with Kiermaier done for the year.
